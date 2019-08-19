Upcoming artiste laments lack of support from media for new artistes

An upcoming afro dancehall artiste, Kelvin Minimah going by the stage name, Boikelvis Minimah has lamented the lack of support for new talents in the industry.

The new artiste with three singles to his credit said it has become challenging for new talents to be supported by the Ghanaian media.

According to him, his struggles and experiences are that of those ahead of him in the industry.

In an interview with Rainbowradioonline.com, he disclosed that he started doing music from the year 2006 and has not regretted because music inspires and motivates him.

He said one major issue he had to battle is the fact that is getting the media to support his brand, and also getting the people to pay more attention to his songs and getting my family to support and believe in my career, he added

Aside from music, the artiste is a blogger “and I also have little businesses which am running to support myself too”, he said.

He wants to go as far as “my spirit can carry me in the industry. And I intend achieving that by hard work and pushing my songs day and night”.

Boikelvis has also established his own music label because he wants to be his own boss in the future.

For now, he is not managing any other artiste aside himself under the Music Mind Record label.

“I am not managing any Artistes for now till am ready, ” he said when asked if he was managing any artiste aside himself.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

