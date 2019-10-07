University of Ghana Lecturer captured in sex for grades expose by BBC

An expose by BBC African Eye has captured a University

of Ghana lecturer Dr Paul Kwame Butakor, has been captured in a sex for grades

allegation.

Dr Butakor, harassing the girl said, “How many guys

have told you you’re beautiful today? Let me be your side guy? Men have side

chicks..maybe you’ll be my side and I will also be your side. Because me, I’m

married, my wife is not in the country though, my wife is out of the country.”

“No distractions, your focus should be on your

career. Then the side will see how best he can also contribute to your career

and make you to become a better person. Let me be your side, your side guy ok?

I will not give you trouble. Seriously I will not give you trouble, I will not

give you trouble. I will not be a distraction to your life. Let me be your side

guy?” he repeatedly asked.

The

yyet to be released expose has already generated a conversation on social

media.

Meanwhile,

the University of Ghana has described the allegations as disturbing.

After gathering dozens of testimonies, BBC Africa Eye

sent undercover journalists posing as students inside the University of Lagos

and the University of Ghana.

The BBC in its report stated that female reporters were sexually harassed, propositioned and put under pressure by senior lecturers to give in to the demands.

Reporter Kiki Mordi, who knows first-hand how devastating sexual harassment can be, reveals what happens behind closed doors at some of the region’s most prestigious universities.

