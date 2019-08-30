Health

Uganda confirms nine-year-old girl has Ebola

0

Uganda’s health ministry has confirmed a new Ebola case in the western town of Kasese.

A girl of nine who had travelled from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo was found to have a fever during screening for Ebola at the Mpondwe border crossing.

A blood sample that was sent for testing confirmed on Thursday evening that she had Ebola.

Initial symptoms can include a sudden fever, intense weakness, muscle pain and a sore throat.

Subsequent stages can bring vomiting, diarrhoea and – in some cases – both internal and external bleeding.

You might also like..

Make the hospital your first point of call before visiting a…

BAF Sponsors free NHIS Registration, Renewal for Kwahu East…

The girl has been isolated and transferred to an Ebola treatment unit.

Uganda has maintained largely successful screening centres along its border with DR Congo in an effort to keep out an outbreak that has killed close to 2,000 people in the last year.

In June, there were two Ebola cases in the country.

A Ugandan man and his Congolese wife lost two sons after their return from a trip to DR Congo to see relatives.

Source: BBC

Continue Reading
You might also like
Health

Make the hospital your first point of call before visiting a spiritualist-Health…

Health

BAF Sponsors free NHIS Registration, Renewal for Kwahu East residents

Health

Measles: Four European nations lose eradication status

Health

Polio detected in Chereponi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: