UDS lecturer defeats Ras Mubarak in NDC primaries

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak has been dfeated in the just ended parliamentary primaries.

Ras Mubarak  who is a farmer, freelance media publicist and a politician, lost the bid to  Dr. Hamza Adam who polled 401 votes.

The MP managed to poll 273 votes whereas Mr. Baba polled 81 votes.

Nine (9) votes were rejected.

Dr. Hamza is a senior  lecturer and the Head of the Faculty of Agribusiness and Communication Sciences at the University for Development Studies (UDS).

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

