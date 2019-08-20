Two police officers killed in Ashanti & Eastern regions; IGP ‘goes wild’

Two police officers have been killed a Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti region and Akyem Swedru in the Eastern region, respectively between 6:00pm of Monday 19th August 2019 and 6:00am of Tuesday 20th August 2019.

A statement from the police confirming incident said the Acting Inspector General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh directed the specialized teams of investigators and operations from the National Headquarters to support the regional commands to investigate the two cases speedily and beef up security.

Meanwhile, the police hierarchy is proceeding to meet families of the affected officers to commiserate with them.

The statement gave an assurance that the police will deal with anybody or group of people who attack police officers.

‘’It also assures the general public that police will continue to protect law abiding citizens and residents in accordance with its constitutional mandate.’’

The police called on the general public to provide it with the needed information to assist it with investigations into the killings.

‘’Police is encouraging anybody with information related to the killing/death of the officers to report to the nearest police station or call the emergency toll free numbers 191 and 1855. Persons with credible information can also send emails to Police through hq.pro@police.gov.gh/padphotopol@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

