Transport Fares Up by 10%

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union

(GPRTU) has announced it would increase transport fares by 10 per cent

effective Monday September 16, 2019.

According to the Union, the various

components that go into the running of commercial transport services

have gone up.

“This

is to accommodate predominantly an increase in fuel prices,” Kwame Kuma, the

National Chairman of GPRTU said in a statement, Tuesday.

The statement said the increased fares

will cover intra-city (trotro), intercity (long-distance ride) and shared

taxis.

Mr Kuma advised all members of the Union to comply with the “new fares and post the fare list at the loading terminals so as to avoid any confrontation with the travelling public.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

