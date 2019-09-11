General NewsBusiness

Transport Fares Up by 10%

0

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union
(GPRTU) has announced it would increase transport fares by 10 per cent
effective Monday September 16, 2019.

According to the Union, the various
components that go into the running of commercial transport services
have gone up. 

“This
is to accommodate predominantly an increase in fuel prices,” Kwame Kuma, the
National Chairman of GPRTU said in a statement, Tuesday. 

The statement said the increased fares
will cover intra-city (trotro), intercity (long-distance ride) and shared
taxis. 

Mr Kuma advised all members of the Union to comply with the “new fares and post the fare list at the loading terminals so as to avoid any confrontation with the travelling public.” 

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal 

