Train derails at planned re-launch of Accra-Nsawam train service

The planned re-launch of the Accra-Nsawam train

service has suffered a set back after the train derailed, Rainbow Radio’s Afia

Kwarteng has reported.

According to her, the 156

two-seater coach derailed when one of the coaches of the locomotive came off

the track at Chinto near Papase at about 12.21 pm.

She further reported that none of the passengers, journalists and staff of the Ghana Railway Company got injured.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

