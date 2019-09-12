General News

Train derails at planned re-launch of Accra-Nsawam train service

0

The planned re-launch of the Accra-Nsawam train
service has suffered a set back after the train derailed, Rainbow Radio’s Afia
Kwarteng has reported.

According to her, the 156
two-seater coach derailed when one of the coaches of the locomotive came off
the track at Chinto near Papase at about 12.21 pm.

She further reported that none of the passengers, journalists and staff of the Ghana Railway Company got injured.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

