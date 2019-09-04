To the best of my knowledge, I’m not indebted to MMT-Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has rubbished claims he is indebted to the Metro Mass Transit.

Some online news portals have published stories claiming the legislator was been chased by management of the state transport operator over his indebtedness to them.

The news story reported that the leading opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) some MPs including Mr. Ablakwa owe the MMT close to 1.5 million Ghana Cedis in debts accruing from the hiring of buses.

The story further indicated that the company through a letter written to the Speaker of Parliament by the Managing Director of the MMT, Albert Adu-Boahen, in respect of the seven MPs said: “apart from Dr. Apaak who cleared his indebtedness, the rest of the honourables have failed or refuse well-coordinated MPs include Honourables Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, A. B. A. Fuseini, Mahama Ayariga, Amidu Suleman, Alhaji Tanko, Cletus Avoka, and Ras Mubarak.

But reacting to the story, Mr. Ablakwa said: “To the best of my knowledge, I have redeemed all obligations to the Metro Mass Transit Ltd.

At my request, soon after the 2016 election, I demanded to know the entire amount owed for transport services rendered to my beloved constituents during the electioneering period and for which I promptly paid in full as far back as 28th June 2017.”

With evidence to support his claim, he said: “See attached evidence of payment with official receipt number: 0190199 as signed by Diana Delali, the Metro Mass Transit Receiving Cashier.

Having taken notice of the well-coordinated smear campaign, I have accordingly instructed my Lawyers to formally write to the Metro Mass Transit Ltd as we consider other legal options available to us. I am grateful to you all for your concern and support.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

