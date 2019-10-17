Three Police Officers interdicted over alleged butchering of civilian at Adonfe

Three police officers in the Ashanti region have been interdicted over of the alleged butchering of a driver at Adonfe on Tuesday.

The Police Intelligence and Professional Standard Bureau(Pips) has taken over investigations into the matter.

A statement from the police said: “The Command as part of investigation has recommended the interdiction of three (3) Officers, namely General Sergeant Suleman Seidu, General Corporal Seth Agbango and General Lance Corporal Salifu Yakubu.

“In all Nine (9) Officers embarked on the operation but Three (3) of the officers have been implicated having taken active part in the incident, hence their interdiction.

“The Command has also tasked the Regional Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to also institute internal Administrative investigation into the conduct of the Officers and report.”

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

