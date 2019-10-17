General News

Three Police Officers interdicted over alleged butchering of civilian at Adonfe

Three police officers in the Ashanti region have been interdicted over of the alleged butchering of a driver at Adonfe on Tuesday.

The Police Intelligence and Professional Standard Bureau(Pips) has taken over investigations into the matter.

A statement from the police said: “The Command as part of investigation has recommended the interdiction of three (3) Officers, namely General Sergeant Suleman Seidu, General Corporal Seth Agbango and General Lance Corporal Salifu Yakubu.

“In all Nine (9) Officers embarked on the operation but Three (3) of the officers have been implicated having taken active part in the incident, hence their interdiction.

You might also like..

NDC accuses Nana Addo of appropriating PDS for himself…

Wee smokers don’t need legalisation but a mental…

“The Command has also tasked the Regional Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to also institute internal Administrative investigation into the conduct of the Officers and report.”

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

NDC accuses Nana Addo of appropriating PDS for himself & party

Health

Wee smokers don’t need legalisation but a mental care-Clinical psychologist

General News

Eastern has received its fair share of roads construction-Minister

General News

National Election Security Task Force Re-activated

Comments are closed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: