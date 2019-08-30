General News

Theresa Kufour is not dead-Office of fmr Prez Kufour

0

The Office of Former President John Kufour has debunked publications suggesting the death of former First Lady, Mrs. Theresa Kufour.

A statement issued to that effect expressed disgust at the media reportage without verification.

The statement said it was rather her sister who had passed.

“I wish to categorically state that Mrs. Theresa Kufuor has not passed away. She is alive and currently in her residence at Airport Residential Area.

Regrettably, I can, however, confirm the passing away of a younger sister to the former First Lady, Madam Mary Mensah, which sad First occurred on Thursday morning, 29th of August, 2019. May her soul rest in peace, ” the statement said.

Speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Special Aid to the former president, Dr. Kwabena Osei-Adubofour admonish ed the media to verify news before publishing same.

Read below the full statement

30th August 2019

You might also like..

Derailment at Tesano

Japan External Trade Organization To Set-Up Ghana Office In…

Press Release!

Erroneous Reporting on the “Death” of Mrs. Theresa Kufuor

The Office of Former President John Kufuor has come across some erroneous reporting circulating in the media, especially on social media, alluding to the supposed death of former first Lady, Madam Theresa Kufuor.

I wish to categorically state that Mrs. Theresa Kufuor has not passed away. She is alive and currently in her residence at Airport Residential Area.

Regrettably, I can, however, confirm the passing away of a younger sister to the former First Lady, Madam Mary Mensah, which sad event occurred on Thursday morning, 29th of August, 2019. May her soul rest in peace.

I urge all well-wishers and loved one to disabuse their minds of the fact that Ghana has lost a First Lady.

Signed

Dr. Kwabena Osei-Adubofour
Senior Aide & Spokesman for Former President John Kufuor
Tel: 020 8136920; Email: oseiak1@gmail.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Derailment at Tesano

General News

Japan External Trade Organization To Set-Up Ghana Office In March 2020

General News

KNUST lecturers grab $100,000 from OWSD for research work

General News

‘Bawumia in tears as Lance Corporal Awal is laid to rest’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: