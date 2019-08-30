Theresa Kufour is not dead-Office of fmr Prez Kufour

The Office of Former President John Kufour has debunked publications suggesting the death of former First Lady, Mrs. Theresa Kufour.

A statement issued to that effect expressed disgust at the media reportage without verification.

The statement said it was rather her sister who had passed.

“I wish to categorically state that Mrs. Theresa Kufuor has not passed away. She is alive and currently in her residence at Airport Residential Area.

Regrettably, I can, however, confirm the passing away of a younger sister to the former First Lady, Madam Mary Mensah, which sad First occurred on Thursday morning, 29th of August, 2019. May her soul rest in peace, ” the statement said.

Speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Special Aid to the former president, Dr. Kwabena Osei-Adubofour admonish ed the media to verify news before publishing same.

Read below the full statement

30th August 2019

Press Release!

Erroneous Reporting on the “Death” of Mrs. Theresa Kufuor

The Office of Former President John Kufuor has come across some erroneous reporting circulating in the media, especially on social media, alluding to the supposed death of former first Lady, Madam Theresa Kufuor.

I wish to categorically state that Mrs. Theresa Kufuor has not passed away. She is alive and currently in her residence at Airport Residential Area.

Regrettably, I can, however, confirm the passing away of a younger sister to the former First Lady, Madam Mary Mensah, which sad event occurred on Thursday morning, 29th of August, 2019. May her soul rest in peace.

I urge all well-wishers and loved one to disabuse their minds of the fact that Ghana has lost a First Lady.

Signed

Dr. Kwabena Osei-Adubofour

Senior Aide & Spokesman for Former President John Kufuor

Tel: 020 8136920; Email: oseiak1@gmail.com

