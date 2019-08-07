There are a lot of virgins in the world-Diana Hamilton

Ghanaian UK based award-winning gospel musician, Diana Antwi Hamilton has revealed that there are a lot of virgins in the system, thus the perception held by people that there were no more virgins was not true.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sokoohemaa on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the musician said there are a lot of virgins in the world hence the needs for that negative perception to be killed.

She admonished Christian women not to give up but hold unto their faith, trust in God and live chaste life.

She also asked them not give up on their dreams and always seek the face of God in when they are faced with challenges.

She also explained that her mum played a major role in grooming and trained her in the ways of God and that has made her a better woman.

According to her, ‘if you put your trust and worship God in truth, all other things shall fall in proper place.

She advised women who are still barren to still trust in God, give reverence to their husbands, and at the right time, God will answer their prayers.

By: Christopher Agbodo Ranson

