The request by voters to be paid before voting for MPs has reached alarming rates-Parl

The 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei Owusu has bemoaned the alarming effects of monetisation of Ghana’s political system, a situation he noted has affected the quality of members voted into the house.

The 1st Deputy Speaker who is also the Member of Parliament for Bekwai said, political parties with representation in parliament does not have full control of who becomes an MP on the ticket of their parties.

He indicated that parliament has lost members on both sides of the house because the parties chose not to take control of who becomes an MP for them in parliament.

Ghanaians he said must first admit that we as a people have developed a culture of wanting a reward for everything.

He stated emphatically that, money, is involved in the elections of party executives at every level.

”I am suggesting that; the worst part of it is that today, people are in positions who frankly did not actually know the philosophy of the party of which they stand.”

He said some MPs belong to a party because it was the easiest way for them to win and not because they believed in the philosophy of the party.

”That for me is dangerous for our political system,” he added.

On his part, the former Deputy Energy Minister John Jinapor said we should not play the ostrich because the issue is ”a major problem”.

Using his constituency as an example, he said, ”when I go to my constituency, and I tell them I want to work hard and pass the best of laws and scrutinize the budget and another candidate goes to them and tells them anytime you have a funeral or an outdooring call on me…I think your guess is as good as mine”.

He admonished the media to collaborate with parliament to educate the electorates so that they can understand the real job and function of a Member of Parliament.

He insisted if MPs fail to pass good laws and scrutinize budgets, the harm it will have on the nation will be unbearable.

”I think that civil society should join MPs,” to address this challenge.

To him, MPs deserve a lot of commendation for the work they do.

He said ”MPs have contributed significantly to moving this forward”.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

