The public must trust & collaborate with the police in fighting crime-PRO

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), for the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), ACP David Eklu, has admonished the public to support the police in the discharge of its work.

He said the public must trust the service and engage with them in providing the best of service to protect lives and property.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said although the police service is an institution that stands for the protection of human rights, things may go wrong. However, when things go wrong, we correct them quickly, he added.

He said the police service have always punished or recommended sanctions where necessary.

‘’It is in the interest of every Ghanaian to cooperate with the police so we can have the security we are looking for,’’ he said.

He was speaking on the visit by the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) to the families of the kidnapped girls.

He described the visitation as successful and fruitful.

The affected families he noted have agreed to avail themselves for the DNA test to determine the identities of the human remains discovered in connection to the four kidnapped girls.

According to him, the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, acceded to the request of the families of the four girls who have been missing in Takoradi since last year, to have their representatives witness the DNA and forensic tests to be conducted on the skeletons of four persons retrieved from a cesspit at Kansaworodo and in a well at Nkroful, both suburbs of the twin-city in a bid to establish the identities of these persons.

The Police PRO said the IGP visited the families individually, beginning with the family of 21-year-old Priscilla Blessi.ng Bentum, then to the 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson, and the family of Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie,18, as well as the grandparents of 19-year-old Ruth Abakah, who was the first to be reported missing.

