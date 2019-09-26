The mass failure at Law School crisis we must address-Lawyer Boahen

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Obiri was in near tears over the second case of mass examination failure for the Bar exams.

In an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the lawyer described the situation as sad and worrying.

In his view, the mass failure shows that there was something fundamentally wrong that must be addressed.

Of the nearly 1,820 prospective students, only 128 reportedly passed the entrance examination.

A notice at the school on Tuesday showed that more than 90 per cent of those who sat for the entrance exam failed to obtain the requisite marks to secure admission.

A similar incident occurred in 2017 where 500 students were admitted into the School, slightly higher than the 450 students in 2016.

The lawyer said the issue should not be politicized but an amicable solution should be arrived it to address the situation.

‘’It is a very serious matter, hence the need to address it,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, another legal practitioner, lawyer Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, has called on students to boycott the GSL and all Law Faculties until this anomaly is corrected.

His full post read: ‘’ When you take a look at the exam scores, you realize that the problem is mechanically applying 50% as the passing score on an exam where 93% scored less than 50%.

The problem then is not that only 128 out of 1820 passed. The problem is that the regulators are completely uninformed about the concept of curving an exam and, therefore, have no business being in the business of interpreting examination scores.

As the highest score is 65, use the simple curve of adding 35 to that score and to all the scores. This simple curve will show that all the students exceed the 50% threshold or demonstrated the technical proficiency needed to continue with their legal education.

That outcome, of course, should not come as a surprise as the students have the LLB. In fact, the exam is superfluous and that technical proficiency should have been inferred from the possession of their degrees.

As it is, someone who scored 49.5% is deemed to lack the technical proficiency to continue with her legal education and must find something else to do or hang around for one more year to write the same non-diagnostic exam. It is hard to find something more senseless than this.

I will dismiss any regulators and dissolve the regulatory body that deliberated and concluded that it is reasonable to have this 128/1820. They lack the technical proficiency needed to do the work that they are paid to.

All students should boycott the GSL and all Law Faculties until this anomaly is corrected.

Da Yie!

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

