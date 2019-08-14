The Hunger Project-Ghana’s Third Successive Girls & Boys Camp Begins

The 2019 Girls and Boys Camp aimed at empowering and informing young girls and boys on the dangers of early child marriage has officially commenced at the Patmos Prayer and Retreat Center at Akropong in the Eastern Region. Speaking at the opening of the camp, the Akuapim North Municipal Director of Education, Mrs. Elizabeth Korkor Amanor challenged the participants of the five-day camp to resist any attempt by parents and guardians to usher them into early marriage.

The Hunger Project-Ghana in partnership with an alliance of four Netherlands-based organizations, the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service under the Her Choice Project annually organize these camps to equip the young girl and boy with knowledge on child marriages and its consequences.

The five-day education and awareness camp for pupils drawn from schools under the Konkoney, Asafora, Mem-Chemfre, Sakabo & Akpo Epicenters in the Eastern and Central Regions is the third successive camp being organized by THP-Ghana. The HER CHOICE project aims to build child marriage-free communities where the girl child is free to decide if, when and whom she marries. The 2019 Girls & Boys Camp was officially opened by the Country Director of The Hunger Project-Ghana. Also present were Her Choice Project Coordinator, Mrs. Patricia Osei Amponsah, district girl child coordinators and patrons.

An estimated 650 million girls and women alive today were married as children. Child marriage is an inexcusable human rights violation that robs girls of their education, health, and long-term prospects, and increases the likelihood that they will experience intimate partner abuse and sexual violence. Thanks to increasing rates of girls’ education, strong public messaging campaigns stressing the illegality of child marriage and the harm it causes, a girl’s risk of marrying before her 18th birthday has fallen by 15 percent in the past decade.

