The Holy Spirit is protecting me from sex-Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has said the Holy Spirit is guarding her against any sexual pleasures due to her desire and commitment to God’s work.

Appearing on The Delay Show on Sunday, the musician said although she remains unmarried, she does worry about sex because of her dedication to God’s work.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah said she has never been married nor dating at the moment.

According to the musician, she does not have any intention for marriage because she believes marriage would affect her work as an evangelist.

The musician further indicated that marriage and childbirth do not bother her despite calls on her to marry.

She was of the view that God will surely prepare a husband for her at his own time even in her old age.

When asked if she had ever prayed to God asking for marriage, the musician said, “I have never prayed to God asking for marriage. I will never do that because I don’t desire marriage.”

“I strongly believe marriage will disrupt my work as an evangelist. I want to go across the world preaching the gospel to the Lost and until I am done with that, I don’t think I will desire marriage.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

