‘The curse on Black Stars preventing them from lifting a cup can be reversed if…’ Shaaban

The Technical Director of the Ghana Cycling Federation, Shaaban Mohammed, has suggested the failure of the senior national team, the Black Stars to win the African Cup and qualify for the World Cup is due to the over-emphasis on the senior national team at the detriment of other sporting activities.

He told Nyiraba Kwabena Asirifi on Rainbow Sports that the various federations in the country, have prayed against the team and until government resource all the federations just like it has done for the national team, Ghana will continue to perform poorly at any tournament.

Shaaban Mohammed said it was not the best for a country to pump a lot of resources into the national team when there were other sporting activities that needed support.

He also expressed pain at the struggles federations have to go through in terms of raising funds to sponsor athletes and sportsmen and women to represent the country at global tournaments.

He asked Ghanaians not to doubt his claims but rather impress upon the government to do the needful and Ghana would win laurels like it did in the past.

The Black Stars were knocked out of the 2019 African Cup of Nations by Tunisia after a dramatic shootout which saw Caleb Ekuban’s penalty saved.

The match was decided on spot-kicks after it finished 1-1 after extra-time.

The shambolic performance of the team sparked outrage especially when the team spent $4.5 million during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Mr. Isaac Asiamah, the Minister of Youth and Sports disclosed the budget and the expenditure of the Black Stars campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup when he appeared before the house of Parliament on Wednesday.

He explained that an amount of $6.3 million was budgeted for the continent’s showpiece, but $4.5 million was disbursed because Ghana was knocked out in the round of 16.

The expenditure covers Black Stars preparation in Dubai to the finals in Egypt where Ghana was based in Ismailia.

Some of the key components of the expenditure comprise stadium tickets for supporters, airfares for both players and fans, accommodation, feeding, per diems, winning bonuses, etc.

