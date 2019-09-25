THE CLERGY MATTER FOR A WELL BUILT NATION- PROPHET NANA BADU

For a country to reach a preferred economic status, its individual citizens need to be quickened to take up a mantle for development in that all will have fair understanding about the availability of the various resources and how to make good use of them.

These were the words of Prophet Emmanuel Nana Kweku Badu, Senior Pastor of House of Glory Ministry when he led the launch of the Beginning of Ghana’s Industrial Revolution for Ghana’s real economic freedom by Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry – Ghana (HAPMG).

He shared worries about the notion of the masses that pastors are more of school dropouts who want to do anything to sustain life.

There may be some realities to that, but so does not represent the actual case, he said. A host of members of the clergy according to Prophet Nana Bado possess enviable credentials that may be enough to take up a respectable position of any kind but might have devoted to serving at the Altar of God.

By this, he has asked the government and the general public never to joke with the directives of the prophet.

An aspiring Member of Parliament for Krowor, Nii Kpakpo Addo said members of the clergy are a gift for a nation as stewards who cannot be ignored by any. For Ghana to have the phrase “God bless our homeland Ghana” means a special reservation is made for God’s word which comes through his prophets.

For nothing at all, pastors are known leaders of a sect in society, therefore, rejecting them may come with a chunk of demerit to hang around the neck of the state, he stressed.

Embodied in the following statement is the content of the prophetic project aimed at aiding Ghana to embrace its economic freedom starting from the next decade.

In the statement, leader of HAPMG, Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei reveals God has a special covenant to bless Ghana hence the numerous minerals in the land, and are to be put to good use by the people themselves.

By: Daniel Asuku

