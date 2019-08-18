Thanksgiving & send-off service held in honour of Asante-Apeatu

A Thanksgiving Mass has been held in honour of Inspector General of Police (Rtd) Mr. David Asante-Apeatu at the St. George’s Catholic at Police Depot, Tesano-Accra.

In his sermon, ACP/Very Rev. Fr. George Arthur encouraged Christians not to be discouraged by the evil plotted against them by people who stand against the truth.

He said people who stand for the truth, and are objective are hated but that should not discourage them from speaking the truth.

He indicated wicked people hate the truth and also hate when forgiveness, love is preached.

The man of God said “people will plot evil against you but their evil plot will not materialize. Even if you encounter the deepest darkness, you will overcome the challenges and evil plotted by people.”

He challenged people to work with clear conscious and God will deliver them from their oppressors and enemies if you put your trust in him.

To the retired IGP, he made reference to Psalm 116:12 (What shall I render unto the Lord for all his benefits toward me?) to commended him and said he has performed his part as IGP when he had the opportunity to serve the nation.

He recounted how Mr. Apeatu was appointed, inducted and has retired, and used his leadership to urge other officers to learn from the IGP who has recognized God in all his service to the service.

He told the gathering to also recognize that no position was permanent and that anything that has a beginning, has an end.

He told him to take into consideration the assessment of his work by Ghanaians and accept them in good faith.

He said Ghanaians will access your failures and successes but don’t ignore objective criticisms from the public because there is no perfect leader in the earth”.

“I urge you to take a retrospective view of your leadership and also reflect on those you have offended in line of your duty and make peace with them.”

To the other officers and leaders of the police service, he urged them to use their positions to bring about social transformation stressing on the point that “it is totally wrong to create enemies when serving as a leader’.

He charged them to be disciplined, principled, and accountable to those they serve.

In his address, the retired IGP said he was proud to have served in the Ghana Police Service and “it is this pride and a strong sense of purpose that led me to carry myself with dignity to strive for excellence in all that I have done in Ghana and internationally.

He touched on his transformational programme designed to build a world-class Police Service capable of dealing with traditional and emerging crimes.

The programme he noted thrives on five key thematic areas – welfare and professional development of officers, community policing, criminal investigation, monitoring and international affairs, and information and communication technology (ICT).

He explained the thematic areas falls in line with the government’s 13-point strategic objectives aimed at empowering the Ghana Police Service to deliver on its mandate.

He challenged police officers to live by the mission of the police, which is to ensure excellent policing to change the perception of the public about the Ghana Police Service.

He paid tribute to the Policewoman, Number 5472, General Corporal Agatha Nana Nabin of the Tamale Regional Police Headquarters, who was shot killed few weeks ago.

He expressed his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity he gave him to serve as IGP.

The Police Administration presented to him a citation for his service and hard work.

In attendance were the Acting Inspector General of Police James Oppong-Boanu, service commanders and other high ranking security officials, St. George’s Catholic Church and Police Band.

About Mr. Asante-Apeatu

Mr. David Asante Appeatu served as the Director of the Specialised Crime and Analysis (SCA) Unit at the INTERPOL headquarters in Lyon France.

He holds a Masters’ Degree in Chemistry from the Kharkov State University in Russia and is a trained Forensic Scientist in various disciplines, such as Document Examination, Firearms, and Ballistics, and Controlled Drug Analysis.

He is a Government of Ghana gazette Firearms Examiner and also a gazetted Controlled Drug Analyst.

Mr Asante-Apeatu has performed various assignments in Ghana, as well as outside Ghana.

Internationally, he had worked at the Sarajevo Police Academy as an instructor in Human Dignity, Police Ethics and Criminal Investigations under the auspices of the United Nations Task Force in Bosnia-Herzegovina from 1997 to 1998.

He was the team leader in Homicide Investigation at the request of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNAMIL).

He was the team leader in investigations into the mass murder of more than 50 people, mostly West African nationals, in The Gambia.

In Ghana, he was the Lead Investigator in the serial killing of more than 30 women that led to the arrest of a culprit who was prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to death.

Under the supervision of Mr Asante-Apeatu, and based on intelligence, the CID successfully conducted an operation that resulted in the seizure of 588 kilograms of cocaine with the street value of about $38 million.

He had received several honours in recognition of his hard work.

These include a Certificate of Appreciation by Compliance Office, Austrian High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya, for his continuous support, assistance and advice; the United States Secret Services Certificate of Appreciation in special recognition of the efforts and superior contributions to the Law Enforcements responsibilities of the United States Secret Service issued in the city of Washington DC, USA in the year 2005 and the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards for Leadership and Innovation.

He is a member of the FBI National Academy Association Africa and the Middle East, a member of International Homicide Investigators Association (IHIA) and also the Ghana Chemistry Society.

He speaks English, Russian, French and at least three Ghanaian languages (Ga, Asante Twi, and Akuapem Twi).

Mr. Asante-Apeatu is married to Mrs. Tina Asante-Apeatu and has four children.

He is among the few officers who worked beyond their compulsory retiring age, receiving the rare privilege of Presidential extension to work for a further two years, which ended on 14th August 2019.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

