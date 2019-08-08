Teenagers hunted over triple murder found dead in Canada

Two teenagers being hunted over a triple murder in Canada have been found dead.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, had been charged with second-degree murder after the death of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck, whose body was found last month in northern British Colombia.

They were also suspects in the fatal shootings of Lucas Fowler, from Australia, and his US girlfriend Chynna Deese of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Their bodies were found along the Alaska Highway, about 300 miles from Mr Dyck’s killing, on 15 July.

Image:Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese were found shot dead on 15 July

The teen suspects have yet to be formally identified following the discovery of remains in a “dense brush” five miles (8km) from their truck – which had been burnt out a mile from the body of Mr Dyck.

“At this stage we believe they are the bodies of the two suspects,” said Assistant Commissioner Jane Maclatchy.

Post-mortem examinations are due to take place in Winnipeg to confirm the identities and the causes of death, but Ms Maclatchy said she hoped the initial announcement would “begin to bring some closure”.

