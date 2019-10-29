General News

Take steps to address imminent disasters-BPS

The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) has called on the government to take concrete steps to address public safety concerns in the wake of the perennial flooding across the country.

Executive Secretary of the Bureau of Public Safety, Nana Yaw Akwada indicated that pragmatic steps must be taken to avert imminent disasters.

The flooding of the Tema Motorway after the heavy downpour on Monday he said was not surprising.

He said BPS in April this year warned of the flooding but authorities failed to put in the needed measures to address them.

He was of the view that our safety problems, to a large extent, are engineering.

He has, therefore, admonished authorities to pay attention to our engineering to prevent flooding in the country.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

