T’ di Kidnapped Girls: Bodies retrieved yet to be examined

The Police Administration has issued a statement following some media reports of the retrieval of dead bodies suspected to be that of the kidnapped Takoradi girls.

Despite reports by some media houses claiming that the bodies retrieved were that of the girls, the police says it would send the bodies to lab for a forensic examination to be conducted and further investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Head, Public Affairs Unit /CID in a statement said: “As part of Investigations into the three (3) Takoradi kidnapped girls, the Criminal Investigation Department and the Western Regional Command earlier this evening August 2, 2019 conducted an operation at kansaworodo a suburb of Takoradi.

“During the operation which took place at about 7pm, some human remains were retrieved from a septic tank at an uncompleted building.



The building was previously occupied by convict Samuel Odeoutuk Willis who is one of the accused persons standing trial for allegedly kidnapping the three (3) Takoradi girls.”

It added: “The discovered human remains would be sent to the forensic science laboratory of the Ghana police service for analysis and further investigation.”

