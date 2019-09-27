Suspected ‘coup plotters’ must be sentenced to death & executed-Lawyer

”I felt angry and disappointed when I heard the security agencies in Ghana, had foiled an attempt to destabilise the country, lawyer Nkrabea Effah Dartey has disclosed.

Recounting the ‘’terrible experiences’’ Ghana had suffered due to coups plotted in the past, anyone who witnessed that experience would never want that repeated.

Ghana he said went through turmoil in the past and Ghanaians are unwilling to see a repetition.

‘’When I heard about this, I became angry, I became angry because the majority of Ghanaians today, are below the age of 40 and they did not see the terrible upheaval that took place in Ghana. Those of us who witnessed the dark days in Ghana will never want a repeat,’’ he said.

The lawyer who was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said arrested for plotting to destabilize the country must be charged for high treason, convicted to death and executed if found guilty of the charges.

The retired military capo said he does not have an iota of sympathy for a person or persons who try to destabilize the country.

Ghana he said has progressed and being stable for all these years hence it would make no sense for anyone to take us back to those days.

He said anyone who feels disappointed in a government and have an idea to develop the country, should form a political party and contest an election but ‘’if that individual tries to use force to destabilize the country, he should be arrested and trialed for high treason and sentenced to death and executive because we are not ready to witness the terrible experiences in the past again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

