Suspect tortured by police must sue police administration-Lawyer

A private legal practitioner, lawyer Osei Junior has described as unprofessional and unethical the abuse of a suspect by two police officers.

Although the two police officers have been interdicted, he said the victim could sue the police administration over the abuse he suffered in the hands of the interdicted officers.

He said the torture the victim suffered in the hands of the office was not only unprofessional but an infringement on the rights of the suspect.

He explained to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the confession of any suspect taken through torture, is not admissible in court and police officers are aware but he felt disturbed when he heard the police forced a confession out of the victim.

Two policemen seen in a viral video torturing a man in a room have been interdicted.

A statement issued by the police said identified two policemen as Sergeant Patrick Amoako and Lance Corporal Isaac Marfo of the Railways Police Station at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

“The Inspector-General of Police has directed the immediate interdiction of General Sergent Patrick Amoako and General Lance Corporal Isaac Marſo both stationed at the Railways Police Station at Koforidua,” the statement said.

“The two Police Officers were identified in a trending video on social media torturing a gentleman in a room. Police has begun an investigation into the incident and the public should exercise restraint”, it added.

Reacting to it, he said the interdiction was not enough and called for either criminal or civil charges against the officers.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

