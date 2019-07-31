Supreme Court declares as invalid leases of Exton Cubic

The Supreme Court has declared as invalid, three leases of Exton Cubic Group Limited, owned by businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

The court in it’s declaration said the company failed to comply with the compulsory statutory provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act as well as Article268 of the1992 Constitution, thus, cannot be deemed to have a “mining right as required by law”.

It further indicated that the leases were granted in violation of the 1992 Constitution and Section 12 of the Minerals and Mining Act, Act 703.

On 8 February 2019, the High Court held that the then-Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Mr John Peter Amewu, lacked locus in revoking the licences granted Exton Cubic for bauxite prospecting.

Subsequently, the Attorney General, via an ex-parte application, prayed the topmost court to overturn the lower court’s ruling with the reason that it undermined the efficient administration of justice.