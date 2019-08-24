Politics

Suhuyini re-elected as NDC candidate for Tamale North

The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Mr. Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, has been re-elected to lead the NDC to the 2020 Parliamentary election in the constituency.

He polled 446 to defeat Mr. Kessie Musah Ibrahim, his only contender who secured 164 votes.

The election was held at the conference hall of the Relax Lodge Hotel at Ward -K, a suburb in the constituency in the Sagnarigu Municipality.

A total of 614 delegates out of the 615 cast their votes in the election with four rejected ballots.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

