Sports

Sudan launches first-ever women’s football league

0

History was made in Sudan on Monday with the first match of the brand new women’s football league being played in Khartoum Stadium – with chants of “civilian rule” from the crowd.

It was a sight that would have been virtually unimaginable under the rule of former President Omar al-Bashir – after the country adopted Islamic law in 1983.

Mr Bashir’s 30-year rule ended in April following months of mass protests. The country is now governed by a coalition of civilian and military leaders.

You might also like..

Neymar: I’ll give my life to PSG

Roma ban fan for life after racist abuse of defender Juan…

Mervat Hussein, the head of women’s football at the Sudanese football association, who attended Monday’s historic match, told the BBC’s Newsday programme that it was a “real opportunity”.

“Many players [have been] waiting for this moment and it’s a real opportunity to play football at last,” she said.

Source: BBC

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

Neymar: I’ll give my life to PSG

Sports

Roma ban fan for life after racist abuse of defender Juan Jesus

Sports

Spanish Federation fines Barcelona £265 for Griezmann approach

Sports

Ghanaian female Powerlifter grabs 4 gold medals in Canada

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: