Strike action by NAGRAT, GNAT & Curriculum brouhaha exposes Nana Addo’s crass incompetence-Dr. Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builds South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has suggested the strike action initiated by the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the National Association if Teachers (GNAT) exposes the incompetence of the ruling government.

The legislators says parents must be worried over the action taken by teachers especially when school has reopened.

He also commented on the new curriculum to be used by teachers despite the fact that the text books for the new curriculum was not ready.

He wrote: “Folks, NAGRAT on strike, NAT on strike! Senior High Shools have reopened, Basic Schools have reopened.

Basic school teachers have no textbooks based on the rushed new curriculum, there are no work books for basic school students based on the rushed new curriculum!

Are teachers and students to go by the old curriculum books? Or are they to magically go by the YET to be produced books based on the new curriculum?

And you tell me the conditions of this nation have improved? Such crass super incompetence! Every parent ought to be worried, very worried!” He concluded.

NAGRAT gas said there are a lot of issues “negatively affecting the Ghanaian teacher” which must be addressed hence their decision to leave the classrooms as schools are about to re-open.

“Notable, among the issues raised was the Newly Introduced Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) acquired by the Public Services Commission which has brought a lot of problems and pains to the Ghanaian Teacher, in the following areas,” the president of NAGRAT, Mr. Eric Angel Carbonu, told the media on Thursday.

“Some teachers who have completed their study leave with or without pay, have had difficulty being reinstated into the Ghana Education Service (GES) and even when they are reinstated, they are still being paid their pre-study leave salaries.”

“…Teachers who for one reason or the other have had their salaries stopped, will have to live without being paid for months despite the fact that they report regularly to duty,” Mr. Carbonu President of NAGRAT stated.

“Leadership informs the general public and indeed all teachers that from today 5th September 2019 we have decided to lay down our tools. NAGRAT here declares a STRIKE. All teachers in schools that have already reopened should lay down their tools and stay out of school. Those that are yet to reopen, must stay out of the schools when school reopens. We call on all our teachers to be steadfast in this industrial action.”

Meanwhile, GNAT has also declared a strike.

Six out of the 10 regional branches of the Association say they are embarking on the industrial action following the inability of their employer, the Ghana Education Service (GES) to resolve the many challenges confronting its members.

GNAT said it has been inundated with calls and agitations from its members across the regions for the strike action and the Association is no longer able to control them.

By: Rashid Obodai Provençal

