STRANEK petitions SP to investigate Oslo Chancery deal

Policy think tank, Strategic Thinkers Network (STRANEK) has petitioned the Office of Special Prosecutor to investigate the Oslo Chancery deal.

STRANEK in its petition noted that it petitioned the Special Prosecutor due to the failure of government to initiate an independent probe into the matter.

‘’Since our long wait for an independent inquiry has proven to be an exercise in futility, we write to petition your office to look into the attempted purchase of a $12 million property in Norway specifically located at No. 3 Sigyns Gate, 0260 Oslo opposite the Frogner Park in Oslo which was set to be used as Ghana’s Embassy.’’

The statement further indicated that ‘’Our worry centres around the blatant denial by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration that the Government of Ghana had not made any commitment to the purchase of the aforementioned property even when the Norwegian artisans (workers) in the No.3 Sigyns Gate Building, 0260 Oslo in a video allegedly admitted the building was being renovated for use as Embassy under the request and directive of Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration. This is a cause to worry, hence another reason for our petition.’’

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister has said government is still considering plans to buy a property in Oslo Norway to serve as a chancery for the Ghanaian embassy there.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said “We have opened a mission in Oslo with an ambassador resident and they have a full complement of staff…there is the need for government to buy a property there because Oslo is an expensive city,” she told journalists at the Meet-The-Press series in Accra, few weeks ago.

In December 2018, Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, alleged that government had bought a $12m property in Norway to be used as an Embassy.

He said the cost was inflated claiming only a year before that time, the property was bought for $3.5million. He presented documents on the floor of Parliament to back his claim of malfeasance at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

But the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, rejected his evidence ruling they were unreliable.

Mr. Martin A. B. K. Amidu,

The Special Prosecutor,

Office of the Special Prosecutor,

Accra-Ghana.

Dear Sir,

*PETITION TO INVESTIGATE THE OSLO CHANCERY DEAL*

We wish to draw to your attention the attempted purchase of a property in Oslo Norway by the Government of Ghana to serve as a chancery for Ghana’s Embassy.

Since the Africawatch newspaper, the Norwegian newspaper Finansavisen and a legislator, Hon. Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa raised a red alert on some malfeasance regarding the purchase of the property, there has been no attempt by any investigative body or even an independent inquiry to look into the issue.

Since our long wait for an independent inquiry has proven to be an exercise in futility, we write to petition your office to look into the attempted purchase of a $12 million property in Norway specifically located at No. 3 Sigyns Gate, 0260 Oslo opposite the Frogner Park in Oslo which was set to be used as Ghana’s Embassy. Our worry centres around the blatant denial by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration that the Government of Ghana had not made any commitment to the purchase of the aforementioned property even when the Norwegian artisans (workers) in the No.3 Sigyns Gate Building, 0260 Oslo in a video allegedly admitted the building was being renovated for use as Embassy under the request and directive of Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration. This is a cause to worry, hence another reason for our petition.

It is our candid view that there is some element of corruption inherent in the attempted purchase and for that matter the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) gives us the duty to petition your office on matters that involve or may involve corruption and corruption related offences.

We kindly hope to have a conclusive outcome on this petition.

Yours faithfully,

Nii Tettey Tetteh

Executive Director

+233 559 042 914

Emmanuel Osei Director of Policy and Political Affairs

+47 412 45 303

stranek.gh@gmail.com

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

