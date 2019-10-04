Stop Creating Job Seeking Environment-ILAPI Jabs Gov’t

Policy think tank Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) has argued that the interventions of government in the entrepreneurial sector cause unemployment.

It is also the view of the think that attempts by government to create jobs rather worsens the crisis of unemployment.

Founding President of the policy think tank Mr. Bismark Kwofie in a statement said the new job centre created by the ruling government is nothing new but a change of name.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia few days ago launched several initiatives piloted by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

At a ceremony in Accra, Vice President Bawumia launched the four initiatives – the YEA Job Centre, Artisan Directory, Regional Flagship Project, and the Work Abroad Programme – designed to create opportunities for matching job seekers to job opportunities both inside and outside the country’s shores.

According to officials of the YEA, the Job Centre seeks to functionally align a wide range of publicly- and privately listed employment, training and educational opportunities and also provide high-quality customer service to job seekers and potential employers. They will offer training, career counseling, job listings, and similar employment-related services.

The Artisan Directory, on the other hand, seeks to provide trained artisans with the ready market to sell their craft and services. It will connect artisans to the market place of skills and services. The Artisan Directory will constitute an active database of artisans (trained and certified) and will provide basic information such as company details, services and locations.

The Regional Flagship Project seeks to create sustainable livelihoods for the youth by leveraging on the comparative uniqueness of our regions and districts. Central to the Regional Flagship Project is the reliance on agriculture to create jobs for the youth. The project intends to directly engage at least 10,000 youth within the first year of implementation.

The Work Abroad Programme is focused on finding decent employment opportunities for young Ghanaians outside the shores of the country. The YEA, in partnership with key stakeholders will aggressively explore opportunities across the globe and connect Ghanaians to these opportunities with the view of positioning them to contribute meaningfully to the socioeconomic development of the country.

However, the ILAPI boss believes the initiative will amount to nothing because it was just a name change and change of modules.

‘’There is nothing new under this new Job Center program but a change of name same modules. If there are fewer jobs, help create them instead.’’

He avers that ‘’successful nations tend to have smaller governments as proof and more jobs in the private sector. It would be proper to help private sector to create jobs but making the Doing Business environment a job creation friendly. Once Banks are collapsing and taxes are rising like bread yeast, jobs would be cut and more would be unemployed. It is imperative to stop creating job seeking environment and create job creation one. Create conditions that stimulate economic growth and job creation.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

