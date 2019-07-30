State of emergency declared in the energy sector

A state of emergency has been declared due to the challenges confronting the energy sector.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday said government would have to drastic measures are to be taken to resuscitate the sector.

“We are in a state of emergency and must, therefore, respond with urgency and boldness,” the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, declared.

According to him, the challenges facing the sector posses serious financial risks to the country.

“At the heart of these challenges are the obnoxious take-or-pay contracts signed by the NDC which obligate us to pay for capacity we do not need,” he stated.

The Minister further noted that Ghana’s installed capacity of 5,083 megawatts (MW) was almost double its peak demand of around 2,700MW.

Mr Ofori-Atta said 2,300MW of the installed capacity had been contracted on a take-or-pay basis, which meant that the country was contractually obliged to throw away money for the excess capacity which it did not consume.

The situation he noted had resulted in the government paying over $500 million or over GH¢2.5 billion annually for power generation capacity that it did not need.

Aside from this the minister indicated that Ghana had contracted around 750 million cubic feet (mmcf) of gas per day by 2023, even after the government terminated two other liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts in 2017.

“Current demand is around 250mmcf per day, and this is projected to rise to between 450 and 550mmcf per day by 2023,” the minister stated.

“About 640mmcf of the contracted gas supply is on a take-or-pay basis, meaning we have to pay, whether we use it or not. From 2020, if nothing is done, we will be facing annual excess gas capacity charges of between $550 and $850 million every year,” he stated.

“Mr Speaker, we cannot allow this situation to continue. There is no doubt that the situation in the energy sector is shocking the economy.

“We shall, from August 1, 2019, with the support of Parliament, make take-or-pay contracts a beast of the past,” he said.

An additional GH¢6.37 billion the minister said would be needed to help government meet it’s objectives for the year.

The request he explained was necessitated by precautionary expenditures due to regional security developments and the need to pay off debts in the energy sector.

The would when approved would bring the total government expenditure for the year to GH¢85.14 billion.