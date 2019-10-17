SRC Women’s Commission Opens Food Bank For The Needy

To ensure access to food by every needy student on campus, the Women’s Commission of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has opened a food bank at the Osei Tutu II Hostel to support needy students.

The initiative is meant to eradicate hunger and ensure access to food by every needy student on campus.

The food bank has been opened at the Osei Tutu II Hostel.

Sandra Esinam Sosu-Dees, Womens’ Commissioner, SRC-KNUST

The brain behind the project, Sandra Esinam Sosu-Dees, the Womens’ Commissioner of the SRC, said the food bank would be a great way for needy students to get access to constant food supply in exchange for advertising opportunities. “The main focus is that we need food for our needy students,” she said.

She announced that the needy students will from Monday, 14th October, 2019 have the opportunity to receive food items upon request from their College Counsellors.

Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, Vice Chancellor, KNUST

Launching the project, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, expressed gratitude to the student leaders for coming up with such project. He promised the management’s support in ensuring that the food bank is fully stocked at all times. Professor Obiri-Danso called for more donations from various food enterprises in Ghana.

For the foundation stock, Twellium Industrial Company Limited donated 200 cartons of Verna Mineral Water, 50 cartons of Verna Active, 50 cartons of Bubble Up, 50 cartons of Tiptop, 50 cartons of Rush Energy Drink, 2,000 Exercise Books, 2,000 mugs, 2,000 glasses, 55 packs of biscuits and 2,000 pens. Promasidor Ghana also gave 21 boxes of Miksi Chocolate, 9 cartons of Miksi Coffee and 2 cartons of Miksi Milk, with Selica Gold Limited adding up with 2 cartons of Taste Aroma Soy Sauce, a stack of plates and a set of bowls.

