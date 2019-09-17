South Africa apologises to Ghana over Xeno attacks

The President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his apologies to President Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana over the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa, that resulted in the deaths of and injuries to several African nationals, and the looting of their shops belonging to them.

The message delivered to President Akufo-Addo by Jeffrey Thamsanqa Radebe, a Minister of State at the Office of the South African Presidency, on Tuesday, 17th September, 2019, expressed the abhorrence of the South African leader at the turn of events.

According to Minister Radebe, “this is not in line with constitutional democracy, and it is an affront to the rule of law. President Ramaphosa has condemned the violence, and has instructed security agencies to leave no stone unturned in bringing all the perpetrators to book”.

He revealed further that President Ramaphosa has decided to cancel his participation to the United Nations General Assembly to deal with the matter, and ensure that it does not escalate.

The South African Minister reiterated the importance of the historic relations between the two countries, and indicated that “what has happened should not stand in the way of closer cooperation between Ghana and South Africa.”

With President Akufo-Addo being the first President to pay a State Visit to South Africa upon the assumption of office of President Ramaphosa, Minister Radebe told President Akufo-Addo that this is evidence of “the high regard he has for you and the people of Ghana, and the role played in the liberation of the continent from colonialism and imperialism.”

He told President Akufo-Addo about the decision of President Ramaphosa to pay a reciprocal visit to Ghana in December 2018, and revealed also that modalities for the waiving of visa requirements for nationals of the two countries were being finalized.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo thanked Minister Radebe for President Ramaphosa’s “exceptional gesture”, adding that “it is a courageous act on his part to apologise on behalf of the people of South Africa for the actions of the perpetrators of the violence.”

The apology, the President stated, “is accepted in good faith”, and was hopeful that the “authors of the violence will be apprehended, and will face justice.”

He was confident that there continues to exist opportunities for stronger ties of co-operation between the two countries, and assured President Ramaphosa, through Minister Radebe, that Ghana remains committed to realizing the vision of a united Africa.

“We have been the marginalized people for too long, and we must stick together so we can have our day in the sun soon,” he added.

