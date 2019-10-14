Son of NDC Man kidnapped

Information reaching Rainbowradioonline.com has it that Orzil Issah Salifu, son of one of the candidates who contested the parliamentary primaries for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Okaikoi Central constituency, Nadine Issah Salifu has been kidnapped.

A lady, who is not related to the family reportedly picked up the boy from the Adenta branch of De Youngsters Academy today (Monday) at about 3 pm.

CCTV Image of the woman who allegedly kidnapped the boy

The headmaster of the school, the security guard and a teacher have been arrested by the Adenta Police to assist them with investigations.

