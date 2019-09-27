Soldier, civilian arraigned over alleged plot to destabilise Ghana

A soldier and a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have been arraigned over an alleged plot to destabilise the country and overthrow the government

Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli and Gershon Akpa were charged with possession of explosives , arms and ammunitions without lawful excuse when they appeared before the Kaneshie District Court Friday morning.

The state has now arraigned five people over the alleged coup plot.

On Tuesday, Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, a medical practitioner, together with Donya Kafui, alias Ezor, a blacksmith, and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, a freight manager, were also jointly charged with the same offences.

Presenting the facts, the prosecutor, ASP Sylvester Asare , said the soldier and military employee were part of a group known as the Take Action Ghana (TAG).

The group, he said, planned to organise a series of demonstrations and also to overthrow the government.

He said in July 2019, TAG engaged the services of Kafui, a blacksmith from the Volta Region, to manufacture arms to enable them complete their objectives.

Kafui, he explained, charged the group Ghc2300 as the cost for each pistol and Ghc400 as the cost for each explosives

He was then brought to the Citadel Hospital in Alajo, Accra to manufacture the arms.

ASP Asare said Kafui was able to manufacture 22 explosives , six pistols, three hand grenades and 5 ammunitions which he handed over to Dr Yao Mac – Palm, who is described as the leader of the group.

The prosecutor said based on intelligence, security operatives arrested members of the group and took possession of the arms.

Remand

ASP Asare prayed the court to remand the suspects in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) to assist with investigations.

The court presided over by Ms Rosemond Dodua Agyiri, remanded the two but directed the BNI to allow them access to their lawyers and family members.

Hearing continues on October 9, 2019.

Source: Graphic Online

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

