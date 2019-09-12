Sokode to Bame road closed due to weak nature of bridge

The National Disaster Management Organisation in Ho has warned drivers and road users to avoid the Sokode to Bame stretch road due to the weak nature of the bridge.

A joint statement NADMO issued other with the Ghana Highway Authority admonished drivers to guided by the caution and avoid that stretch of road.

NADMO also announced a temporary closure of the road.

The statement said: “This has become necessary due to the falling bridge over River Tsawoe between Akrofu Agorve and Akrofu Xeviwofe along the Sokode-Bame Road,” the statement issued by the Authority explained.

Concrete pillars on which the bridge is mounted have weakened and developed serious cracks exposing iron rods.

Cracks have also developed on the surface of the road on the bridge while concrete barricades on the bridge have also been falling off

The statement asked drivers and travellers to use either the Anyirawase-Bame Road or the Ho-Klefe-Akrofu Road to their destinations, the statement added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

