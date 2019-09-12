Smoking wee turned me into a sex addict & a violent person-Ex-Doe

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Ex-Doe has disclosed on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he had to stop smoking marijuana (popularly known as wee) because it made violent and sexual maniac.

Answering a question on whether he smokes, the artiste said he used to be a heavy smoker but had to stop due to the negative effects he encountered.

Ex-Doe said whenever I smoke, I feel like having fun, it makes me horny feel for sex.

‘’Whenever I smoked, I became violent. I become horny and feel like having fun. So I always have sex when I smoke, I saw the need to stop because it was healthy for my body,’’ he added.

He admonished the youth to desist from habits that are not healthy to their bodies.

He also encouraged them to avoid friends who may lead them into lifestyles that are not beneficial.

Meanwhile, he has launch3ed a campaign dubbed ‘Fato Dustbin Nunmu’ which means, ‘Do not litre but Keep Ghana Clean’.

He said the campaign is meant to educate Ghanaians on the need to keep their communities clean, desist from littering around.

He spoke to Fiifi Pratt, host of the show.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

