Sleeping with female students to award them grades is massive corruption-Bishop

Founder and General Overseer of Gospel Life International Church, Bishop Matthew Addae-Mensah has bemoaned the level at which corruption is eating into every aspect of our social life.

The man of God in mincing no words said corruption has eaten into all sectors of our social life including our universities, where, lecturers are taking advantage of female students, and sleeping with them for grades.

Using Isaiah 1:4 (“Ah sinful nation, a people laden with iniquity, a seed of evildoers, children that are corrupters: they have forsaken the Lord, they have provoked the Holy One of Israel unto anger, they are gone away backwards’’)-to buttress his point, he said ”Ghanaians only talk about political corruption but the bible speaks against corruption across all fields”.

‘’Corruption is enticing, it makes politician dabble in it, it persuades lecturers to sleep with female students before giving good grades. That is also corruption. If you are a journalist and take bribes to write defamatory stories about people, then it is also another form of corruption,’’ he added.

Speaking to host of newly introduced political talk show, ‘Ghana Kasa’ on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the man of God said corruption is a canker that must be fought by every Ghanaian who wants to see the nation develop.

The man of God speaking to host, Uncle Bright described corruption as a nation wrecker adding, ‘’if any nation wants to develop, it must put in place measures to prevent people from engaging in corrupt activities’’.

Ghana is the 78 least corrupt nation out of 175 countries, according to the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index reported by Transparency International. Corruption Rank in Ghana averaged 64.71 from 1998 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 81 in 2017 and a record low of 50 in 2002.

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries and territories based on how corrupt their public sector is perceived to be. A country or territory’s rank indicates its position relative to the other countries and territories in the index.

The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. More than two-thirds of countries score below 50 on this year’s CPI, with an average score of just 43.

Ghana was scored 41 over 100.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

