SHS girl declared missing

The family of friends of senior high school student, Alberta Hanson have expressed disappointment in the police for failing to help them find their missing daughter.

Family of the missing girl has said the girl was declared missing three weeks ago and will date, they have not heard from her.

A statement issued by the family to officially announce to the media about their missing daughter said the 19-year-old girl,Alberta Hanson is popularly known as Maa Abena, a form three student of Enyan Denkyira Senior High Technical School in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region went missing on Wednesday, 4th September 2019 around 3:00 pm.

According to the mother of the girl, Madam Esi Charlotte, the daughter was supposed to leave for school on that same day, however, after several attempts to call her on phone, she was unable to reach her daughter.

Later that same day, the mother called the school to confirm if the daughter had arrived in school but the house mistress said she was not in school.

“The mother was shocked upon hearing the news, so she quickly came home from Accra in search of her daughter, but was nowhere to be found till the following day. But all her items such as school uniform, provisions and other basic materials needed at school were at home. She only left home with thirty-five Ghana Cedis (35.00) and her phone.She(the mother)then report the case to Ajumako District Police Command and investigations have begun,” a statement from the family said.

“..we the family appreciates the work of the police but wish to appeal to them to speed up their investigations to recover wherever she might have been. We are also appealing to the government, other security agencies and the general public to join hands with the police and the family to search for her.

The statement added “…we all know that a girl of 19 years is capable of doing everything for herself but once she is a student, we the family do not think she will just stop schooling. The question ta ask is, is she not with her boyfriend? But according to her mother, she (Alberta) is not seeing any boy at the moment.

Secondly, she does not hang out with friends of which the whole community members can attest to that.

Ladies and gentlemen, we all know and can testify to the fact that the kidnapping and ritual cases(Asakawa)is being rampant in the country nowadays and a typical example is what happened recently at Takoradi.

Ladies and gentlemen of the media, we the family and friends and the entire Bisease community are very very sad about the sudden missing of our dear Alberta. The whole community is flooded with tears but we hope that you the media will disseminate this message to everywhere in Ghana to help find our dear sister Alberta Hanson.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

