Short Commission should have recommended suspension of rude Sam George as MP-Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Maurice Ampaw has expressed dissatisfaction at the final work done by the Emile Short Commission.

He said although the findings of the commission were predictable, he expected the MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George to have been punished.

He posited the MP should have been suspended as an MP or punished for his rude behaviour, demeanour and utterances.

In his view, the MP misbehaved himself on that fateful day by provoking the man who slapped him.

‘’He provoked an officer,’’ he said, adding the conclusions by the Commission had flaws and so I also agree with the White Paper issued by the government.

The Commission he also erred in stating that the National Security Office should be scrapped or reviewed.

Government has to reject portions of the findings by the Emile Short Commission.

The government identified 39 issues of agreement or disagreement.

The White Paper prepared by the Attorney-General, Gloria Akuffo, accepted or partly accepted 16 facts, findings or recommendations of the Commission.

Government among the things rejected the Commission’s recommendation in paragraph 8.3.6 on page 59 of the Report (calling for Bryan Acheampong to be reprimanded) on the basis that the Commission failed to establish the factual basis for the said recommendation.

The Government also rejected the Commission’s recommendations in paragraphs 10.1 and 10.2 on page 60 of the Report on the structure of reporting, roles and responsibilities within the national security set up.

As well as the Commission’s recommendation in paragraph 10.3 on page 60 of the Report and states that recruitment into the Ghana Police Service is based on merit.

On the issue of the man who slapped Sam George the White Paper said: ‘’ The Government does not accept the Commission’s recommendation that Mohammed Sulemana must be prosecuted for the offence of assault, to wit, the slapping of the Honourable Member of Parliament, Mr Samuel Nartey George.’’

It added: ‘’The Government rejects the Commission’s recommendation in paragraph 8.3.4 on pages 58 and 59 of the Report calling for the reprimand of Colonel Mike Opoku on the basis that the Commission failed to establish the factual basis for the said recommendation.’’

Commenting on these rejections, the lawyer said the rejection by government ‘’is sound in law’’.

Lawyer Ampaw noted that the Commission was influenced by public perceptions and that did not make their findings an objective one.

‘’The work of the Commission was also limited,’’ he added.

He described Sam George as an arrogant person who likes provoking people and ‘’he did same to E.T Mensah… I am disappointed the Commission failed to recommend his suspension. They have wasted our resources by failing to recommend his suspension or punishment. He misconducted himself and yet, the Commission failed to recommend his punishment.’’

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

