Sexual harassment is reprehensible & unprofessional; report it-GIJ to students

Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), has issued circular admonishing students to report any case of sexual harassment by lecturers of the school.

This follows a publication by Rainbowradiooline.com which had some students alleging that some lecturers at the school fail them if they deny them sex.

Management said it takes the allegation seriously and has asked students to report such cases.

The circular further asked students to use internal structures to address such cases as stated in Section 5.4.1 of the Undergraduate Student Handbook.

The circular further described sexual harassment as reprehensible and unprofessional.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

