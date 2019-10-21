SEX FOR FAVOURS: I’ve been sleeping with a man for financial help over the past 2 years-Man confesses

A 25-year-old man (name withheld) has disclosed his ordeal in the hands of a wealthy man who has been sleeping with him over the past two years.

The young man told Rainbow Radio’s Kwabena Agyapong that he was forced to state having sex with the man due to financial difficulties.

He said the man started showering him with gifts and money but had the intention of having sex with him.

The young man said his ordeal started after the man drove him to his house, told him he was interested in him and was willing to do whatever he wanted for him should he agree to have sex with him.

“I turned him down at the first attempt but I had to give in the second time because he had supported me financially. He rented an apartment for me, bought me a phone and gave me money regularly”, he said.

” For the past two years, I have been having sex with him. He travels outside the country almost every month and whenever he returns, I get sad because of his desire to always have sex with me. I want to stop but I am finding it difficult to so, ” he stated.

The SHS graduate said he is currently unemployed and does not have any skills but willing to learn a trade.

He as sharing his story on Frontline on the issue of sexual harassment.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

