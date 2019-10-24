General News

Set up nursery for breastfeeding mothers with immediate effect-Speaker

Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has directed with immediate effect that a place be made available for women members of parliament and staff of parliament to breastfeed their babies.

This directive came at the back of a heated debate on breast cancer awareness where it came to bear that breastfeeding help reduce breast cancer which the women in the house cited the unavailability of a room to breastfeed their babies as a worrying situation.

”The Director of Developemnt should Identify appropriate room or rooms in parliament here immediately for our use as a nursery for mothers,” he said.

He specifically charged Dr. Zanetor Rawlings and Dr. Okoe Boye the MPs for Klottey Korle and Ledzokuku constituencies to lead the charge.

On her part, the Deputy Majority Leader Lawyer Adwoa Safo underscored the need for more awareness to be created towards the fight against breast cancer.

Early detection she noted is the best method to manage breast cancer.

Aside from that, breastfeeding has also been proven to be a way of fighting breast cancer.

She further expressed gratitude to the Speaker for the directive to have a nursery for breastfeeding mothers.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

