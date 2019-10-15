General News

Senior Police Officers to supervise traffic operations & others

The Ghana Police Service has announced that highway patrols, traffic checks, and snap operations on roads would be under the supervision of senior police officers.

Additionally, the Police will announce a number to receive public complaints, videos and messages of unprofessional police behaviour. This was contained in a statement signed by the director of public affairs of the Police service, ACP David Eklu.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the directive would be implemented forcefully and any officer who breaches it would be sanctioned.

He said a team would also be constituted to regularly engage with drivers and passengers on the conduct of officers who would be deployed for this directive.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

