Scrap disorganised Youth in Afforestation program if you cannot pay us-Beneficiaries

National Organizer for the Youth in Afforestation program, Mr. Samuel Amegashie has slammed government for the delays in the payment of salary arrears.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said beneficiaries are struggling financially because they have not been paid for almost 9 months.

According to him, all efforts to have the arrears paid have proved futile.

He has therefore asked the government to scrap the program if it lacks the resources to pa beneficiaries.

He was however quick to add ‘’but if you want to scrap it, pay us our arrears’’.

The situation he noted has brought untold hardship on them especially those married with children.

The beneficiaries numbering about 50,000 he announced would organize a demonstration tomorrow (Thursday) at the Kumasi Jubilee Park to drum home their demand for payment of all arrears.

He said ‘’we do not want this to be politicised, e only want our arrears paid so we can take care of our families.’’

He further accused the government of a breach of contract by the government.

According to him, their contract “explicitly states” the amounts they are entitled to be paid was GHc1,400.

However, the government unilaterally has reduced their salaries to GHc700.

He is also claiming that the inability of the government to meet its obligation to them consistently, is due to the absence of a clear policy document on the model they are enrolled to.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

