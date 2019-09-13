Uncategorized

Sarkodie gets BET Nomination

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper,
Sarkodie has been nominated for a 2019 Black Entertainment Television
(BET) Hip Hop Award.

The
artiste who won the Artiste of the Decade at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
has been nominated in the newly created
Best International Flow category alongside six other acts, Falz (Nigeria),
Ghetts (U.K), Kalash (France), Lil Simz (U.K), Nasty C (South Africa) and Tory
Lanez (Canada).

The BET Hip Hop Awards will be held
at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

This is his fourth nomination at the
BET as he was nominated in 2012, 2014 and 2015
respectively.

Out of these three, he won the Best International Act: Africa alongside WizKid in 2012.  

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal        

