Sanitation Minister adjudged worst performing Minister

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources is the worst-performing minister in the government of President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability has said.

This was contained in a statement released by them.

The statement said Mrs Cecilia Dapaah had the lowest marks in its 2019 Ministerial Performance Tracking Report.

”The Ministry for Regional Reorganisation emerged as the Best Performing Ministry whiles the Ministry of Sanitation emerged as the worst-performing Ministry,” the statement added.



ASEPA launches 2019 Performance Tracking Report- Sanitation Minister worst-performing ministry

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability-ASEPA today launched its 2019 Ministerial Performance tracking Report which assesses the performance of the various Ministries and Ministers on 5 key performance indicators.

The survey scored the Minister for Regional Reorganisation as the best performing Minister in 2019 and the Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation as the Worst performing Minister.

The Finance Ministry and the finance minister also emerged the second-worst performing Ministry and second-worst performing Minister respectively.

The report used 10 experts/Policy Analyst and 5000 public respondents sampled purposively across 3 regions.

The Public respondents were sampled from, Civil Societies, the Media, the Clergy, Students, lower and middle-income groups.

The report also recommended for the immediate scrap of the following Ministries

1.Special Development Initiative

2.Business Development

3.Planning

4.Inner City and Zongo Development

5.Minister of State at the Presidency in Charge of Agriculture

The report also called for Immediate Ministerial Reshuffle and the merging of some other Ministries.

Find the summary Report below.

Signed:

Mensah Thompson

Executive Director

ASEPA

Cc.

All Media Houses

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal



