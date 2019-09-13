Samini is a legend but Shatta is the hottest artiste-Ball J

Ghanaian hip hop artiste, sound engineer, and producer, Ball J has described dancehall artiste, Samini as a legend.

The multi-talented artiste told Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that he would describe Samini as a legend because of his great exploits.

He made the remarks when he was asked to choose between Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Samini.

In his response, he said, although Shatta Wale is the top artiste at the moment, Samini is a legend.

He indicated there is no dancehall artiste who can compare his exploits to that of Samini.

He, however, declined to choose between former President John Dramani Mahama and President Akufo-Addo.

He said he could not make a choice between the two because Nana Addo has not completed his term for him to compare him to Mahama.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

