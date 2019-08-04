Samia Nkrumah declares intention to contest Jomoro seat in 2020

Daughter of Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Samia Nkrumah, has declared her intention to contest the Jomoro constituency parliamentary seat in 2020.

The politician who once held the seat from Jan 2009 to Jan 2013 and lost a re-election bid in 2012 to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says she is coming back to provide a better alternative.

In her declaration, the corner legislator said: “I’m happy to return to the people of Jomoro and revive the principles and ideals and that gave us independence.

The well-being of the people of Ghana will become a priority when unselfishness, sincerity, and the courage to resist corruption will guide political decisions.”

According to her “It’s time that we have in our Parliament more politicians who vote according to their conscience and in the interest of their constituencies and Ghanaians and Africans at large.

It’s time that a voice that doesn’t speak for either the Majority or the Minority, a voice that doesn’t represent party A or party B stands out to be counted.

Ghana needs a new type of politician in the words of Kwame Nkrumah (1962) “… who submerges self in the service of his nation and mankind … who abhors greed and detests vanity … whose meekness is his strength and whose integrity is his greatness.”

