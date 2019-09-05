Salaries of Ghanaians cannot afford them ownership of affordable houses-Kofi Gane

An aspiring Independent President candidate for the 2020 presidential election, Marricke Kofi Gane has waded into the decision by government to construct some 100,000 affordable housing for Ghanaians.

He has criticised successive government for wasting state resources on

projects below the standard with no one occupying them.

He is also asking how many Ghanaians can actually afford these ‘affordable

houses’.

In his view, no ordinary can afford these houses because the ‘’big men’’

in Ghana are the same people who buy these houses and re-rent it to Ghanaians

at exorbitant prices.

‘’Forget about the fact that in reality,

most of these house after being built would have been bought by our “big

men” and re-rented back to the ordinary citizens whose salaries couldn’t

afford them ownership. And guess why the big men can afford it? – they are

being paid by us.

Truth is, it is possible to have affordable

houses, built for much less. It only means no one will get a FAT 10% kickback,’’

he wrote.

Read Below his full post

Dear Ghanaian

Our past Government spent over $200million

of our tax money building a supposed affordable housing project in Saglemi,

that turned out to be below standard and still remains unoccupied and wasting away

every passing day – its OUR money wasting away and we didn’t even get the

houses either.

Fast forward in 2019, we are hearing of our

new Government looking to engage $30+ Billion worth of new Affodable housing

schemes that are likely to cost GhS 180,000 each to own. How many ordinary

Ghanaians can afford that?

Forget about the fact that in reality, most

of these house after being built would have been bought by our “big

men” and re-rented back to the ordinary citizens whose salaries couldn’t

afford them ownership. And guess why the big men can afford it? – they are

being paid by us.

Truth is, it is possible to have affordable

houses, built for much less. It only means no one will get a FAT 10% kickback.

Nothing has ever been about THE GHANAIAN

PEOPLE.

Let’s leave it at “God is Good.” Or??

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

